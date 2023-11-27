Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden.

As the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas saw the release of an additional 17 hostages from Gaza on Sunday, US President Joe Biden asserted that the 'two-state solution' was the only way to secure the long-term security of both the Israeli and Palestinian people.

Taking to social media platform X, Biden Said that the two-state solution would make sure that Israelis and Palestinians alike can live with equal measures of freedom and dignity and pledged not to give up on working towards the goal.

"A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people. To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike can live in equal measures of freedom and dignity. We will not give up on working toward this goal," said the US President.

The framework of the two-state solution proposes the establishment of two separate states - Israel for the Jewish people and Palestine for the Palestinian people. This solution has been proposed by several countries - including India, Pakistan and China.

Hostages released from Hamas captivity

During a press briefing on Sunday, Biden also announced that a four-year-old American prisoner named Abigail Edan from released after spending the last 50 days in Hamas captivity. Biden, tending to the country, communicated profound distress for what the little kid needed to persevere, depicting it as "incomprehensible."

At least 17 hostages, including Edan and 14 Israelis, were released on Sunday - the third day of the four-day ceasefire. The prisoners were moved to the humanitarian organisation Red Cross, which later gave them to the Israeli powers. In return, Israel returned 39 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel’s army said one was airlifted to a hospital, and the director of Soroka Medical Center said Elma Avraham, 84, was in life-threatening condition as “a result of an extended period of time when an elderly woman was not taken care of as needed.”

So far, a total of 17 Thai hostages have been freed, according to Thailand's Foreign Ministry. In a welcome development, Hamas has reportedly said that it would seek to extend the deal by looking to release a larger number of hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement saying that he had spoken to Biden and reiterated his offer to extend the cease-fire by an additional day for every 10 hostages. However, he also promised to resume the offensive after the truce expires.

The ceasefire has provided a temporary respite for Gaza's population, battered by relentless Israeli airstrikes, while also affording an opportunity for humanitarian aid delivery. Despite the challenges, the fragile peace offers a glimpse of relief to those affected by weeks of intense conflict in the region.

Overall, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel is expected to set free 150 Palestinian prisoners, during the four-day truce -- all women and minors.

(with inputs from agencies)

