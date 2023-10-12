Israel-Hamas conflict: US mourns loss of its 22 citizens

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.

The White House announced on Wednesday that at least 22 Americans have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, while 17 individuals remain unaccounted for. These numbers are expected to increase in the coming days, raising concerns about potential American hostages held by the Palestinian militant group.

Uncertain fate of American hostages

John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, confirmed, "We know that, so far, 22 Americans lost their lives and 17 remain unaccounted for. We know that these numbers are likely to increase in the days ahead." Previously, the U.S. government had confirmed the deaths of 14 Americans in the attack.

A painful reminder of antisemitism and genocide

The conflict, as Sullivan highlighted, has resurfaced painful memories and scars left by millennia of antisemitism and the historical genocide of the Jewish people. He emphasized the need to prepare for the distinct possibility that the number of hostages will continue to rise, including the involvement of more Americans.

A high toll on both sides

The current conflict, which began with a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, has resulted in over 1,200 casualties, predominantly in Gaza, as Israel retaliated with airstrikes. In Israel, around 1,000 people have been killed.

Support for affected families

The U.S. expressed its solidarity with the affected families, assuring them that they are not alone in their grief and concerns. The U.S. government is committed to making every effort to locate and return unaccounted individuals safely to their families. This includes offering advice and counsel on hostage-recovery efforts.

Kirby added, "Now, of course, the Israelis have a very robust hostage-recovery capability of their own. Sadly, they have been forced to perfect that particular kind of capability. But we also have a lot of know-how too, and we’re offering to share that with the Israeli Defense Forces."

Additional defense support and deterrence

The U.S. is providing additional defense-related support to Israel, including the replenishment of Iron Dome interceptor missiles. The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group are positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean for deterrence purposes. Their presence underscores the U.S.'s commitment to Israel's security and its readiness to respond to any hostile actors attempting to escalate or expand the conflict.

Kirby emphasised, "We’re also going to continue to talk to our Israeli partners about their needs to ensure, again, that they have what they require to defend their country and their people. And that’s just not going to stop. In fact, it’s almost an hourly conversation that we’re having with our counterparts." The United States aims to send a clear message that it will take necessary actions against any actor hostile to Israel or seeking to escalate hostilities.

