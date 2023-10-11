Israel asks residents in Ma'alot-Tarshiha town to 'stay home, lock doors' over possible infiltration attempt

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sirens sounded in northern Israel after possible infiltration attempt from Lebanon.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli homefront command on Wednesday issued an advisory for the residents in northern town Ma'alot-Tarshiha asking them to 'stay at home and lock doors' after reports of a possible infiltration from Lebanon surfaced.

The advisory was issued after Israeli military said that it received reports of suspected infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli air space.

Sirens were sound in northern Israel but there are no reports of any casualties

Meanwhile, a video also showed Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly taking shelter as siren were sounded during his Israel visit.

Speaking on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said, "The biggest question is where are things developing and what do we need to be prepared for? First of all, we need to make sure that if we need to mobilize on the ground force those capabilities exist and that is why we are rallying our forces in the surrounding areas."

"And secondly, we need to make sure that if there are any terrorists that are still in Israel they will be stopped and prevented from carrying out any further attacks. The situation obviously is in the aftermath of the penetration of our border on Saturday. We obviously will have to review the reasons for this, how did this happen? We are not ready today to talk about that because we are focused on how to prevent it from happening again. There will be a time for the action review and investigation of the circumstances of what happened on the intelligence level, what happened at the physical barrier on the border with Gaza and what happened in the first line of defence of the forces that were supposed to respond and how they became overwhelmed...," he said.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Israel forms 'emergency government' to oversee fight against Hamas militants | Check details

Latest World News