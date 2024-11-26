Israel launches intense airstrike in Lebanon amid ceasefire negotiations with Hezbollah

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli strikes hit commercial and residential buildings in Beirut as well as in the port city of Tyre.

As ceasefire talks between Israel and Hezbollah seemed to be coming to a head, Israeli airstrikes struck many locations in Lebanon on Monday, killing at least 12 people. The night sky over Beirut and other areas were illuminated by explosions, which increased tensions in the war-torn nation and sent smoke columns into the air.

Strikes target Hezbollah strongholds

The attacks were directed at what Israel said were Hezbollah strongholds in Tyre, Beirut, and the Baalbek-Hermel countryside. Critical infrastructure and residential and commercial buildings were damaged, causing debris to be strewn across the streets and further uprooting already vulnerable people. Twelve people were killed in Tyre alone, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, and many of their remains were so badly injured that they needed to be identified by DNA testing. These deaths brought the total number of reported deaths in Lebanon since the start of the conflict to over 3,700. Strikes occurred close to a Lebanese police barracks and the biggest public park in Beirut's southern suburbs, which are thought to be a Hezbollah stronghold. Despite Israeli soldiers' earlier evacuation warnings, the strikes also reached Christian neighborhoods and districts near central Beirut.

Humanitarian toll mounts

The conflict, which escalated after Israel invaded southern Lebanon in October, has displaced an estimated 1.2 million people in Lebanon. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence, with many injured or killed during bombardments. Health officials emphasized that civilians make up a significant portion of the casualties.

Ceasefire talks gain momentum

There are growing hopes for a truce amid the destruction. Israeli officials said they were hopeful that a deal with Hezbollah could be reached in a matter of days. According to reports, the planned agreement calls for a two-month truce during which Hezbollah would remove its fighters from regions near the Israeli border and Israeli soldiers would leave southern Lebanon. Border patrols would be taken up by Lebanese army troops with assistance from an increased UN peacekeeping deployment. Israeli authorities and Western diplomats stressed the importance of precise conditions, including Israel's ability to strike if Hezbollah is thought to be breaking the deal. Lebanon has resisted, claiming that these clauses would violate its sovereignty.

Political hurdles persist

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet is expected to discuss the proposal on Tuesday, divisions remain within the government. Hard-line officials, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have voiced opposition, arguing that a ceasefire would allow Hezbollah to regroup. On the international stage, U.S. and Western officials remain cautious, warning of potential negotiation setbacks. John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, stated, “Nothing is done until everything is done.”

Regional implications

In order to defuse the wider regional conflict, which escalated following Hamas' massive onslaught on southern Israel in October 2023, a ceasefire would be an essential first step. Hezbollah first linked its activities in Lebanon to the battle in Gaza, but it has subsequently changed its position and dropped the demand that a truce be conditioned on the end of the Gaza conflict.

Ayman Safadi, the foreign minister of Jordan, and other regional leaders have emphasized the significance of an agreement as the negotiations move forward. At a G7 summit in Italy, Safadi issued a warning: "If a ceasefire is not achieved, the future of the region will be doomed to more conflict and more destruction."

The next several days will be crucial in assessing whether the proposed ceasefire can halt the catastrophic conflict.

