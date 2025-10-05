Israel agreed to 'withdrawal line', Hamas confirmation would trigger 'immediate ceasefire': Trump US President Donald Trump said that after Hamas' confirmation, a ceasefire will be effective immediately and a prisoner exchange will begin.

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel has agreed to an 'initial withdrawal line' for Gaza, a proposal that has also been communicated to Hamas. He said that once Hamas confirms, a ceasefire will take effect immediately, and a prisoner exchange will begin, setting the stage for the next phase of Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the hostages and prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000-year catastrophe. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and STAY TUNED!"

Trump warns Hamas to 'act quickly'

Trump praised Israel for temporarily halting its bombing operations in Gaza, emphasizing that the pause should be utilized to finalize a vital hostage release and peace agreement. However, he also issued a strong warning to Hamas, urging them to act 'quickly' and cautioning that any delay or outcome that allows Gaza to remain a security threat 'will not be tolerated.'

"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!" Trump said on Truth Social.

Hopes to announce release of all hostages in coming days: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza 'in the coming days,' as indirect talks with Hamas continue in Egypt on Monday on a new US plan to end the war. In a brief statement late Saturday, Netanyahu said he has sent a delegation to Egypt 'to finalise technical details,' adding that 'our goal is to contain these negotiations to a time frame of a few days.'

But Netanyahu signalled there would not be a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, something Hamas has long demanded. "(Doubters) told me it's too good to be true. It's true. And with God's help, it will happen very soon," he said.

The Prime Minister spoke after Hamas said it has accepted some elements of the US plan.

