Trump fires another warning to Hamas as Gaza truce kicks in: 'Move quickly, or else all bets will be off' A White House official said Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior US envoy Steve Witkoff were on their way to Egypt to finalise arrangements for the release of hostages by Hamas.

Washington:

After reports that Israel had halted its relentless bombing of Gaza as a US-brokered peace plan began to take effect, President Donald Trump issued a warning to Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday.

"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!" he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

(Image Source : TRUTHSOCIAL.COM/@REALDONALDTRUMP)Donald Trump's post on Gaza ceasefire

According to a White House official, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior US envoy Steve Witkoff were on their way to Egypt to finalise arrangements for the release of hostages by Hamas. This followed the group’s positive response to the peace plan designed to end two years of conflict.

More than 66,000 killed in Palestine

Israel's offensive, which killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, was triggered by a Hamas attack inside Israel in October 2023 that left around 1,200 people dead, including combatants.

Hamas has signalled its readiness to release all hostages and to engage in discussions on Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which has won support from several countries including the UK, France, India, Saudi Arabia and others.

However, challenges remain. The exact timeline for implementing Trump’s plan is still uncertain, and logistical hurdles may arise given the widespread devastation in Gaza.

Critical issues such as Hamas’s disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli forces also remain unresolved.

Earlier ceasefires during the war broke down when Israel resumed its offensive, reigniting the conflict. This time, however, there has been widespread global condemnation, with many describing the events in Gaza as genocide.