Islamabad blast: Where is Shehzad town? The Pakistan locality where suicide bombing killed over 25 Islamabd blast: At least 25 people have been killed in a suicide bombing at a Shia place of prayer in Islamabad's Shahzad town on Friday.

Islamabad:

At least 25 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in Imambargah locality of Shahzad town in Pakistan's Islamabad on Thursday. The explosion reported to have been carried out by a suicide bomber, also left more than 80 people injured in the Pakistani capital.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident while police and emergency responders continued to carry out search and rescue operations at the shattered Shia place of prayer. The blast took place at a time when hundreds of people were attending the Friday namaz. Those injured were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Polyclinic Hospital for treatment. Rescue operations are ongoing, and security forces have reached the site.

Second blast in Islamabad in 3 months

This incident marks the second suicide bombing in Islamabad in the past three months. In November last year, a suicide bombing occurred at the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, killing 12 people and injuring 27 others. According to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the attacker detonated himself near a police vehicle outside the court after failing to enter the premises.

Islamabad blast: Where is Shahzad town where the explosion took place

Shehzad Town is a residential area of Islamabad, located next to Chak Shahzad and close to the National Agricultural Research Centre. It is known for its access to Park Road and is generally considered a quiet locality. According to Google Maps, Shahzad town is situated around 10 kilometres away from the Pakistani Parliament - the National Assembly and the Supreme Court in Islamabad's high-security area.

Also Read: Islamabad suicide blast LIVE: Emergency declared as 25 dead after Friday prayers