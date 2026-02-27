Iran urges Ramadan dialogue to defuse Pakistan-Afghanistan 'open war'- offers full mediation support

Kabul:

Amid the escalating fury of Pakistan's 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' airstrikes on Afghan soil, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi extended a timely olive branch, calling on both nations to sheath their swords during the sacred month of Ramadan. In a poignant X post, Araghchi emphasized that this period of self-restraint and Islamic solidarity is ideal for resolving differences through "good neighborliness and dialogue," with Iran poised to facilitate any talks, bolster understanding, and foster cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad. His intervention highlights Tehran's growing role as a regional peacemaker, especially as Saudi Arabia joins the mediation chorus amid fears of a broader conflict engulfing South Asia.

Saudi Arabia joins mediation push

Echoing Iran's appeal, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held urgent talks with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, currently on an official visit to Riyadh, focusing on de-escalation strategies. The Saudi foreign ministry's X statement detailed discussions on regional developments and concrete "ways to reduce tensions," signaling Riyadh's commitment to preventing all-out war. Analysts note the Taliban's military disadvantage against nuclear-armed Pakistan, ranked among the world's top 15 forces, limits them to guerrilla tactics and light weapons sourced from old Afghan stockpiles, black markets, and foreign remnants—making swift diplomacy crucial to avert prolonged insurgency.

Pakistan's defiant warnings and strikes

Pakistan's leadership doubled down on its resolve post-strikes, which reportedly killed over 130 Taliban fighters by targeting installations in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, and an ammo depot in Nangarhar. President Asif Ali Zardari warned, "Pakistan will not compromise on peace and territorial integrity. No one will be beyond reach," framing the operation as a "comprehensive & decisive" reply to Thursday's "unprovoked firing" along Khyber Pakhtunkhwa borders. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif declared "open war," lamenting shattered post-NATO peace hopes and exhausted patience despite Pakistan's refugee hosting and diplomatic overtures. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar dismissed Taliban claims of Pakistani rockets hitting a Nangarhar refugee camp, injuring nine, as "false propaganda" to deflect embarrassment.

Cross-accusations and India's stance

The conflict's roots trace to mutual terrorism charges: Pakistan accuses Taliban of sheltering Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) insurgents, while Kabul points to Pakistani-hosted anti-Afghan groups. Islamabad even fingers India for backing militants, a claim New Delhi rejected as "baseless" and "politically motivated." India condemned Pakistan's February 22 airstrikes for civilian casualties during Ramadan, calling it another bid to externalise internal failures while reaffirming support for Afghan sovereignty. As mediation offers pour in, Araghchi's Ramadan-focused plea underscores the urgent need for dialogue to restore fragile regional stability.