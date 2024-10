Follow us on Image Source : AP Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reacting for the first time after launching over 200 missiles at Israel, threatened the blows of the uprising front will become stronger.

"With God's help, the blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime," Khamenei's post on X read.

"The strikes of the resistance front on the worn-out and decaying body of the Zionist regime will be more striking," his other post read.