Iran says it will hold nuclear talks with Europe in Turkey, first time after ceasefire with Israel

Tehran:

Iran said that it would hold renewed talks this week with European nations over the country's nuclear program, with discussions to be hosted by Turkey. The talks, to be held in Istanbul on Friday, will be the first since a ceasefire was reached after a 12-day war waged by Israel against Iran in June, which also saw the United States strike nuclear-related facilities in the Islamic Republic. A similar meeting had been held in the Turkish city in May.

Iranian officials to meet UK, France, Germany leaders

The discussions will bring Iranian officials together with officials from Britain, France and Germany — known as the E3 nations — and will include the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.

“The topic of the talks is clear, lifting sanctions and issues related to the peaceful nuclear programme of Iran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in his weekly briefing. He said the meeting will be held at the deputy ministerial level.

Know all about 2015 deal to cap Iran's nuclear activities

Under a 2015 deal designed to cap Iran's nuclear activities, Iran agreed to tough restrictions on its international programme in exchange for an easing of sanctions. The deal began to unravel in 2018, when the United States pulled out of it and began to reimpose certain sanctions.

European countries have recently threatened to trigger the 2015 deal's “snapback” mechanism, which would allow sanctions to be reimposed in the case of noncompliance by Tehran.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Martin Giese, asked who Germany will send to the talks and what its expectations are, said that “the talks are taking place at expert level.”

“Iran must never come into possession of a nuclear weapon,” so Germany, France and Britain are “continuing to work … at high pressure on a sustainable and verifiable diplomatic solution to the

Iranian nuclear programme,” he said. “This course of action is also coordinated with the US." “It's very clear that, should no solution be reached by the end of August … snapback remains an option for the E3,” Giese told reporters in Berlin.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday the three European nations lack “any legal, political, and moral standing” to invoke such mechanisms, and accused Britain, France and Germany of failing to uphold their commitments in the deal.

