Iran's Supreme Leader orders direct attack on Israel after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination: Report

Image Source : REUTERS People gather in anti-Israel protest and pay respects to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran.

Ismail Haniyeh killed: In a sign of major escalation in the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly ordered a direct assault on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, according to three officials briefed on the order. Haniyeh's shocking death dealt a major blow to Hamas and came at a critical time of the Israel-Hamas war.

According to a report by the New York Times, Khamenei gave the order at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday, shortly after the Iranian media announced that Haniyeh was killed, as per the three Iranian officials speaking on the condition of anonymity. Iran and Hamas had accused Israel of the assassination, while Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its role, but has a long history of killing enemies abroad.

Notably, Iran came close to an all-out war with Israel in April, when it fired hundreds of missiles and drones in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on its embassy in Syria that killed several Iranian military commanders in Damascus. While it was the biggest direct attack by Iran in the decades of its shadow war with Israel, the damage was limited as almost all the weapons were shot down by Israel and its allies.

More to follow...