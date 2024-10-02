Iran launches salvo of missiles at Israel as tensions peak in Middle East | Horrific VIDEO emerges

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals of the attack

The situation between Israel and Iran has now escalated to the level of war. Iran has fired over 200 rockets at Israel, causing tensions across the entire Middle East to reach a peak. According to reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to take shelter to avoid the Iranian missile attacks. Several videos of Iran's massive missile attack on Israel have also surfaced.

10 million Israeli civilians targeted

Sirens sounded across Israel amid Iran’s missile attacks. Israel claims that approximately 10 million Israeli civilians were being targeted by the Iranian assault. The Israeli military stated that several Iranian missiles have been intercepted by its air defense system. Some of the Iranian missiles heading toward Israel were also intercepted in Jordan's airspace.

Iran's attack over

Israel's military on Tuesday said the Iranian missile attack was over and citizens can "leave protected spaces in all areas across the country," following a situational assessment. Israeli army radio said nearly 200 missiles had been launched into Israel from Iran in retaliation for recent Israeli strikes that killed key members of Iran-backed forces Hezbollah and Hamas.

Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israeli army radio said nearly 200 missiles had been launched into Israel from Iran. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Iran had launched tens of missiles at Israel, and that if Israel retaliated Tehran's response would be "more crushing and ruinous".

"At the end of the situation assessment, it was decided that it is now possible to leave the protected area in all areas of the country.

You must continue to obey the directives of the Home Front Command," said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on X.

Biden ordered US military to aid Israel against Iran's offensive

US President Joe Biden has directed the American military to aid Israel's defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down down missiles targeting Israelis on Tuesday, according to the White House National Security Council. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room & receiving regular updates from their national security team", said NSC spokesperson Sean Savett.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that the missile launches were in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Lebanon chief Hassan Nasrallah and other key members of the Iran-backed proxies in the Middle East. They further warned that if Israel retaliated Tehran's response would be "more crushing and ruinous", according to Iranian media.

Earlier, US officials warned of “severe consequences” should Iran launch a ballistic missile against Israel. US ships and aircraft are positioned in the region to assist Israel in the event of an attack from Iran, which a second official said could happen tonight. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence.