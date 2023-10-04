Iran: Teenager girl falls into coma after morality police drag her for not wearing hijab properly on metro

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A screengrab from the viral video.

Almost a year after Iran had political and social turbulence due to its so-called "morality police", another brutal case emerged on Tuesday where a 16-year-old girl, has been left in a coma following an assault on the Tehran subway. According to reports, the victim was identified as Armita Garawand and had been badly wounded in a confrontation on the metro with female police officers for not wearing hijab properly.

Although it was not clear whether the police assaulted her inside the metro, authorities claimed that the girl "fainted" due to low blood pressure. The authorities said that there was no involvement of the security forces.

A social media post also doing rounds on the internet where the teenager could be seen with her head and neck heavily bandaged and attached to a feeding tube. Several social activists and netizens took to social media platforms to raise their concerns over the human rights issue in the country.

During an interview with a state media, her parents gave an interview but did not reveal anything as the social media activists claimed they were scrutinised heavily before the interview. Even during a brief interview, the parents were seen under "considerable pressure" due to the presence of security officials.

The death of Mahasa Amini led massive protests in Iran

Notably, another picture of brutality came a year after a 21-year-old woman, Mahasa Amini, allegedly died in "police custody" for not wearing hijab properly in a public place. This resulted in major turbulence in the political arena of the country as a large number of protestors registered their anger against the Ebrahim Raisi-led government.

In fact, the government had faced massive pressure from across the world to outlaw the morality police. However, the Iranian authorities did not alter any laws and charged the West for disturbing the law and order situation in the country. In fact, the Iranian Parliament, last month, adopted a bill to inflict harsher punishments on women who defy the "mandatory Islamic tradition" of wearing a headscarf in public and those who support them.

If the violation is committed in an organised manner, offenders might face up to 10 years in prison, the bill stated.

