Iran accuses Israel of 'mass murder' after deadly pager explosions in Lebanon

People gather outside American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) after pager blasts rocked Lebanon on Tuesday.

Tehran: After the deadly pager blasts in Lebanon that killed nine people and wounded nearly 3,000 others, including several members of Lebanese armed militant group Hezbollah, Iran has strongly condemned the attack, accusing Israel of committing 'mass murder' in Lebanon, working in violation of international humanitarian law and threatening regional peace.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement called the incident a "terrorist operation" in Lebanon. "This combined terrorist act, which is, in fact, a form of mass killing, once again clearly proves that the Zionist regime, in addition to committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, has placed regional and international peace and security in serious jeopardy.

"Accordingly, confronting the regime's terrorist actions and the threats arising from it is an evident necessity, and the international community must act promptly to combat the impunity of the Zionist criminal officials," he added. He also expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Lebanese government and people and offered Iran's assistance.

What happened in Lebanon?

Thousands of pagers exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring nearly 3,000 members of the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, including fighters and medics, and Tehran's envoy to Beirut. A senior Lebanese security source and another source told Reuters that Israel's Mossad spy agency planted a small amount inside 5,000 Taiwan-made pagers ordered by Hezbollah months ago.

Multiple media reported that the thousands of pagers exploded after receiving a "cryptic message". If the claims were true, it would be the most advanced warfare against the Hezbollah group. A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the "biggest security breach" the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of war with Israel.

Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the pager blasts and promised that it will get 'its fair punishment', according to a statement released by the militant group on Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about the detonations. It was also reported that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was harmed in the spree of pager blasts, but a senior source refuted the reports.

Israeli Army on alert

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday braced for a response as Hezbollah promised to retaliate after the deadly pager blasts. Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the IDF’s Chief of Staff, on Tuesday, insisted Israel remains ready “for attack and defence in all arenas” without mentioning the pager attacks which occurred across Lebanon and in parts of Syria.

Hezbollah claimed that the explosions were not merely accidents but part of a deliberate attack aimed at undermining the group’s operational capabilities. The United States has said it had no prior knowledge of, or involvement in, the pager explosions targeting Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah previously warned the group’s members not to carry cellphones, saying that they could be used by Israel to track their movements and to carry out targeted strikes. The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been clashing near-daily for more than 11 months against the backdrop of war between Israel and Hezbollah ally Hamas in Gaza. The clashes have killed hundreds in Lebanon and dozens in Israel and displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the border.

