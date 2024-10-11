'Else, ready for World War III': Global Summit urges PM Modi to intensify his efforts to negotiate peace

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

London: An international conference here has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "intensify his efforts" to negotiate peace among countries that are in conflict. The International Conference of Jurists and Writers for World Peace, held on Wednesday, also called upon all governments, international organisations and civil societies to work together to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, prioritising diplomacy, negotiation and mediation.

“Else, the world will be pushed into a third world war, which can possibly consume thousands of lives across nations and cause irreversible damage to economies and the environment,” a resolution adopted at the conference said.

West Asia conflict

Dr Adish C Aggarwala, president, of the International Council of Jurists, London, and the International Commission of Writers, said, "There is volatility and strife in West Asia and other places, hostile clashes are claiming hundreds of lives each day in different countries, and the international organisations are unable to bring about a ceasefire.

“Human lives have lost their value and the future is looking bleak and dark," he said, adding, that it is at such a time, that Jurists and Writers from across the globe came together to find ways to bring about peace in an increasingly complex world. Aggarwala read out a message from Modi who stressed that "Global peace is necessary for a bright future for humanity.”

At ASEAN, PM Modi calls for peace

Noting that conflicts in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia. Addressing the 19th East Asia Summit, Modi also asserted that solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield.

He also said a free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rule-based Indo-Pacific is important for the peace and progress of the entire region. Peace, security and stability of the South China Sea is in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region, he said. “We believe that maritime activities should be conducted under the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS). It is necessary to ensure freedom of navigation and air space. A strong and effective Code of Conduct should be created. And it should not curb the foreign policy of regional countries,” Modi said.

“Our approach should be one of developmentalism and not expansionism,” he said.

Noting that the conflicts going on in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South, Modi said everyone wants whether it is Eurasia or West Asia, peace and stability should be restored as soon as possible. “I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly said that this is not the era of war. Solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield,” he said. “It is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws. Keeping a humanitarian approach, dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority,” the prime minister asserted. Fulfilling the responsibility of ‘Vishwabandhu’, India will continue to contribute in every possible way in this direction, he added.

