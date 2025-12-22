Indonesia: At least 16 killed after bus crashes in concrete barrier in Java island The vehicle was travelling between Jakarta, the nation’s capital, and Yogyakarta. Emergency teams rushed to the scene to assist survivors and recover the victims.

Jakarta:

At least 15 persons were killed after a passenger bus overturned after crashing into a concrete barrier in Indonesia’s main island of Java, as per AP. The incident took place on Monday after the bus carrying 34 passengers lost control on a toll road shortly after midnight.

The vehicle was travelling between Jakarta, the nation’s capital, and Yogyakarta. Emergency teams rushed to the scene to assist survivors and recover the victims.

“The forceful impact threw several passengers and left them trapped against the bus body,” the search and rescue agency chief, Budiono, said.

Police and emergency responders arrived approximately 40 minutes after the crash and recovered the bodies of six passengers who had died at the scene.

Budiono reported that another 10 individuals succumbed to their injuries either en route to the hospital or during treatment.

As many as 18 patients have been receiving treatment at two nearby hospitals, including five in critical condition and 13 in serious condition. Footage broadcast on television showed the yellow bus lying on its side, with National Search and Rescue Agency personnel, police officers, and bystanders working at the site as ambulances carried both the deceased and injured away.

Meanwhile, officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash.

7 killed in US plane crash

As many as seven persons were killed after a small private plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing in central Mexico, AP reported citing officials.

The accident occurred in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area around five kilometres from Toluca airport, which is about 50 kilometres west of Mexico City. The jet had departed from Acapulco, located on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

According to Adrian Hernandez, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator, the aircraft was registered to carry eight passengers and two crew members.

Authorities said the plane tried to land on a nearby football field but struck the metal roof of a building, sparking a large fire. Emergency services rushed to the scene to control the blaze and assist with the rescue operation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and are examining whether mechanical failure or other factors played a role in the accident.