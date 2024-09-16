Indian student from Hyderabad drowns in Canadian lake during birthday celebration, horrific visual surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : @SUDHAKARUDUMULA A. Praneeth

Toronto: An Indian student, who had recently completed his master's degree and was job hunting in Canada, drowned in a lake on his birthday. According to reports, A. Praneeth, hailed from Hyderabad's Ranga Reddy district. The student had gone on a holiday with friends and his brother to a cottage near Clear Lake in Canada on Saturday.

Praneeth had moved to Canada in 2019 for his studies, followed by his elder brother in 2022.

A. Ravi, the victim's father said Praneeth went swimming with his friends and brother on Sunday morning but did not return to the shore. The devastated father said he got the tragic news of Praneeth's death from one of his son's friends. The local police were notified, and Ravi mentioned that rescue teams took over 10 hours to arrive at the lake. The body was recovered in the evening.

Family seeks government help

The grieving family has appealed to the government for help in bringing Praneeth’s body back to India.

Praneeth’s father expressed deep sorrow, highlighting the tragic irony that his son’s birthday celebration turned into a day of mourning. The family is seeking support to expedite the repatriation process of Praneeth’s body to Hyderabad.

“Both along with other friends visited the lake to celebrate the birthday of Praneeth on Saturday. On Sunday, they went swimming. While everyone returned, the younger one ( Praneeth) did not,” the grieving father told reporters.

