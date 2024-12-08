Indian nationals in war-torn Syria safe, embassy operational in Damascus: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP People celebrates after Bashar al-Assad Rule ended in Syria.

The Indian Embassy in Damascus, Syria, has confirmed that it remains fully operational despite the growing unrest in the region. Sources report that the embassy is in continuous contact with Indian nationals in Syria, ensuring their safety during the ongoing conflict. The embassy continues to offer assistance to Indian citizens who may need support.

The situation in Syria has escalated significantly as Islamist-led rebels have claimed to have ousted President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, marking a dramatic shift in the capital. Rebels announced the capture of Damascus on Sunday, a move that comes less than two weeks after launching a rapid offensive against Assad’s forces.

The Islamist leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, was filmed rejoicing upon his arrival at the capital, kneeling in gratitude after having celebrated the victory in Damascus. It is a fairness to mark a turning point in the Syrian civil war, which has lasted for 13 years. This civil conflict originated from a peaceful pro-democracy protest against the Assad government, starting in 2011.

In view of the ongoing violence, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs advised in a travel advisory to Indians that they should depart from Syria at their earliest convenience. The advisory read rather as suggesting that those still able should take the first commercial flights out of there. For those unable to do so, the advisory recommended rigorous caution and restrictions on movement.

As at the time, around 90 nationals were in Syria, with 14 of them working with different United Nations agencies. The Indian embassy, however, has assured that all the citizens are safe, and the mission is fully geared to extending the much-needed assistance for those who require it.

India has raised its concern over the fast-changing scenario in Syria. An MEA spokesperson said, "The government is keeping a close watch over the developments, particularly the severe fighting in northern parts of the country, and ready to extend help to any Indian nationals who may get trapped or require assistance."