Indian High Commission in Canada condemns ‘violent disruption’ outside Brampton consular camp

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the violence at the diplomatic camp outside Brampton organised in cooperation with the Hindu Sabha Temple. The commission expressed concern about Indian security, citing recent tensions at similar meetings in Vancouver and Surrey. Future consular activities will be based on the local security plan.

High Commission condemns ‘violent disruption’

Canada’s Indian High Commission on Saturday condemned “violent disturbances” by anti-India protesters outside the diplomatic camp in Brampton. Serious violence broke out at the camp at the Hindu Sabha temple near Toronto, raising Indian national security concerns.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," the statement by the High Commission.

Safety and security concerns

The House of Commons highlighted other recent incidents in Vancouver and Surrey, saying it was “extremely disappointing” that such vandalism was allowed to take place during routine diplomatic duty, and highlighted as cases any future developments will depend on improved security measures.

Impact on diplomatic activities

Despite the vandalism, more than 1,000 life certificates were issued at the Brampton event. However, due to ongoing threats against diplomats, officials and attendees, the High Commission said new diplomatic camps would require local authorities to provide security guarantees.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," the statement added.

"In light of these incidents and with the continued threats posed to the Indian diplomats and officials, local venue organised are well as local attendees, organization of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities," the statement read.

Trudeau condemned attack

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violent attack on a Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Ontario., by alleged Khalistani extremists. A widely circulated video showed a group of men carrying sticks attacking devotees outside the temple, as well as flags linked to pro-Khalistani groups.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," Trudeau said.

Public reaction to the attack

The Hindu Canada Foundation and several Canadian officials, including MP Pierre Poilievre and PM Justin Trudeau, have condemned the attack. Trudeau reaffirmed the right of all Canadians to the free exercise of their faith and thanked the Peel Regional Police for their quick response. The incident has sparked widespread concern over rising extremism and religious intolerance in Canada.