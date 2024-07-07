Indian Embassy in Myanmar's Yangon alert job seekers regarding fake job racket targeting IT skilled youth

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Indian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar has issued an advisory regarding fake job racket targeting IT skilled youth. The embassy has issued a similar advisories in the past also including July 5, 2022, October 14, 2022 and March 28, 2023.

It has been observed that international crime syndicates are offering jobs in Myanmar through various companies. Such syndicates are operating in several areas of Myanmar. These areas include Myawaddy, Yangon, Laukkaing, Lashio, Tachileik, etc.

Recently, the Government of Myanmar has notified severe punishment for the individuals indulging in online scamming, money laundering and human trafficking in accordance with the Myanmar laws.

A joint intensive crack down operation is also being carried out by the Governments of Myanmar and neighboring countries against these crime syndicates.

In view of the above, it is reiterated that Indian nationals should not get trapped in such job offers through social media platforms or other unverified sources.

Indian nationals and job seekers are advised to check-verify credentials of foreign employers through the concerned Missions (embassies) abroad and the antecedents of recruiting agents as well as the companies should be established before taking up any job offer abroad.

Embassy of India, Yangon may be contacted through email: cons.yangon@mea.gov.in and Mobile No: +9595419602 (WhatsApp-Viber-Signal) for any query in this regard.

Image Source : EMBASSY OF INDIA The Embassy of India, Yangon shares list of suspected agents, agencies and companies involved in these criminal activities on the basis of inputs shared by the victims



Speaking on the matter, Indian envoy in Thailand, Nagesh Singh said, "This problem is in Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand which is a transit point because it has visa free arrangement. Very clearly, the job offers coming from this side are 99 per cent fake, whether it is online or face to face, there are agents sitting in India who trap innocent job seekers. If such kind of job offer come, then job seekers should check. The embassy is there. Some people send us that they have an offer from some shipping company but we tell them that this is not a company at all, or the address of some fake place has been given, so please be careful."

"There is no authority run by the central government of Myanmar. These are ethnic armed organisations... There is a thin line between criminal gangs and these ethnic armed groups. Imagine someone gets stuck there, on the one hand, we are sitting in Thailand and this person is sitting in another country across the border, he is sitting in another country where the authority of this country does not run, in such a situation it is not easy to rescue him. . Having said that we still do our best," he added.

"Not only Indian, but Brazilians, Malaysians, Taiwanese, Ugandan, Kenya and Pakistan people are recruited and duped," he said.

Ambassador of India to Laos PDR, Prashant Agarwal said, "This problem has increased in the South East Asia region in the recent times. In a particular area in Laos, we are facing this problem. 488 Indians have been rescued from Laos and sent back safely. This work is a matter of highest priority and seriousness for us. All the authorities of our government are working on this, including the authorities of Laos government. We have received cooperation and shared a detailed advisory."

