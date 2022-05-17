Follow us on Image Source : WFAA/LOCAL AMERICAN MEDIA On camera, Indian-American student gets assaulted at middle school cafeteria in Texas

Highlights An Indian-American student was assaulted in the middle of a cafeteria at the Coppell Middle School.

The video was shared by an Indian-American journalist on her Twitter feed.

The Indian-American teen's parents are outraged at the incident.

An Indian-American student was assaulted in the middle of a cafeteria at the Coppell Middle School North school in Texas, United States. The video was shared by Indian-American journalist Malini Basu on her Twitter feed, and it shows the 14-year-old in a chokehold by a fellow student, while others just watched.

The journalist informed that while the one who got bullied got 3 days of punishment, the bully only received punishment for one day. The Indian-American teen's parents are outraged at the incident.

(The following video contains explicit language)

According to the local American media outlet WFAA, the parents are demanding justice but the school isn't doing enough to protect their son. “No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here,” is what you can hear in the cellphone video.

The boy who was assaulted said he was sitting in the cafeteria where he normally sits and was held in a chokehold, while everyone just watched. His mom, Sonika Kukreja, was left feeling helpless, the WFAA news outlet reported.

“It’s heartbreaking, I cried. I couldn’t sleep,” said Kukreja. “His neck could’ve snapped, I wouldn’t have my son,” she said. Kukreja says school officials weren’t transparent.

Latest World News