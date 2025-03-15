India slams Pakistan over 'unjustified reference' to Jammu and Kashmir: 'Fanatical mindset of this nation' India's permanent representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, slammed Pakistan for making "unjustified" references to Jammu and Kashmir.

India on Friday slammed Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly for making "unjustified" references to Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi asserted that frequent references to the territory of Jammu and Kashmir will "neither validate their (Pakistan's) claim nor justify their practice of cross-border terrorism."

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, took a direct jibe at Pakistan, calling out Islamabad's "fanatical" mindset and "a record of bigotry."

While stressing that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Harish said, "As it is their habit, the former foreign secretary of Pakistan today has made an unjustified reference to the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

India's representative to the UN, who was making his remark during Friday's General Assembly meeting commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, said, "We have recently witnessed a disturbing rise in violence targeting places of worship and religious communities. This can only be countered by sustained commitment and concrete action from all member states to the principle of equal respect for all faiths."

He further urged all countries to commit to equal treatment of all their citizens and not practice policies that promote religious discrimination.

Harish underscored that the education systems across the world should not, "perpetuate stereotypes or encourage bigotry."

"Let us remember that the fight against Islamophobia is inseparable from the broader struggle against religious discrimination in all its forms, as was correctly envisaged in the 1981 declaration,” the official added.