Look at yourself a state that provides safe havens to terrorists: India slams Pakistan at UNGA

Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur on Thursday hit back at Pakistan, saying It should first look at its track record of harbouring and providing safe havens to terrorists with impunity.

India's statement came after Pakistan referred to J&K during a special session on Ukraine in the UN General Assembly. Calling out Pakistan, Mathur calls its refference a provocation which is “regrettable and misplaced”.

“I'm taking the floor today to say that India chooses this time not to respond to Pakistan's mischievious provocations. Our advice to the delegate of Pakistan is to refer to our numerous Rights of Reply that we have exercised in the past,” Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said.

Mathur exercised India’s Right of Reply on Thursday after Pakistan’s envoy at the UN Munir Akram referred to Jammu and Kashmir while delivering the explanation of vote on the UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine during the Emergency Special Session.

“Pakistan has only to look at itself and its own track record as a state that harbours and provides safe havens to terrorists and does so with impunity. Such uncalled for provocation is particularly regrettable and certainly misplaced at a time when after two days of intense discussions, we have all agreed that the path of peace can be the only path forward to resolve conflict and discord,” Mathur said.

EAM slams Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that they will look at local public sentiment before taking a call on whether to help Pakistan in its current difficulties.

Speaking on Pakistan's current situation as it battles serious economy collapse and is awaiting IMF bailout for the 9th time, Jaishankar said that no country is going to come out of difficult situation and become prosperous power if its basic industry is terrorism.

(With PTI input)

