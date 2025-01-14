India demands early return of Indians working in Russian Army after Kerala man dies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India on Tuesday reiterated its demand for an early discharge of Indian nationals working in the Russian Army. While reacting to the death of an Indian national, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement expressing condolences while raising the demand for others' release.

In his statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased."

The ministry also stated that the embassy in Moscow is in touch with the family and making efforts to transport mortal remains to India. "Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered. We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India," the statement added.

The MEA also said that it is seeking early repatriation of another Kerala man who was injured while working in the Russian Army. "We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person. The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today. We have also reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals," the statement added.