PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in Brunei | WATCH

Bandar Seri Begawan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Brunei, was greeted with energetic cheering and heartfelt warmth from the Indian diaspora. PM Modi arrived at a hotel in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday, where he is staying during his visit. The gathering, held at a grand hotel, saw a vibrant display of cultural pride and national spirit as expatriates from various regions came together to welcome their leader.

Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora who came here to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister presented paintings of him, wherein the leader greeted them politely and gave them an autograph. "It is a wonderful memory, we have been living in Brunei for the past 1.5 years. PM Modi visited Brunei for the first time...It is a great occasion for us...," said a member of the Indian diaspora.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.