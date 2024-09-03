Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in Brunei | WATCH

PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in Brunei | WATCH

PM Modi Brunei visit: The gathering, held at a grand hotel, saw a vibrant display of cultural pride and national spirit as expatriates from various regions came together to welcome their leader.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Bandar Seri Begawan Updated on: September 03, 2024 16:06 IST
PM Modi gets grand welcome from Indian Diaspora in Brunei
Image Source : ANI/X PM Modi gets grand welcome from Indian Diaspora in Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Brunei, was greeted with energetic cheering and heartfelt warmth from the Indian diaspora. PM Modi arrived at a hotel in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday, where he is staying during his visit. The gathering, held at a grand hotel, saw a vibrant display of cultural pride and national spirit as expatriates from various regions came together to welcome their leader.

Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora who came here to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister presented paintings of him, wherein the leader greeted them politely and gave them an autograph.  "It is a wonderful memory, we have been living in Brunei for the past 1.5 years. PM Modi visited Brunei for the first time...It is a great occasion for us...," said a member of the Indian diaspora.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement