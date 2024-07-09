Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
India-Russia energy cooperation helped control fuel prices and inflation in India: PM Modi tells Putin | VIDEO

Notably, India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has become the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian crude since the West halted purchases and imposed sanctions against Moscow in the aftermath of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Moscow Published on: July 09, 2024 16:24 IST
PM Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Image Source : AP PM Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Russia, has praised President Vladimir Putin for supplying fuel to India at a discounted rate and added this has helped New Delhi manage the fuel crisis. Notably, India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has become the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian crude since the West halted purchases and imposed sanctions against Moscow in the aftermath of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. India has also paid for Russian crude in rupees, dirhams and Chinese yuan.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

 

