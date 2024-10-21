At least 20 Indian nationals still in Russian Army, 85 released so far: Foreign Secretary Misri

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

New Delhi: At least 85 Indians who were tricked into the Russian Army were released ever since New Delhi took up the matter with Moscow, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kazan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while addressing a special press briefing in New Delhi, said as many as 20 Indians are yet to be discharged from the Russian Army. However, he added that efforts are being made for the early release of the remaining Indians.

"Our embassy officials have been in close touch with the interlocutors in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence of Russia on the issue of Indians who were illegally or otherwise contracted into fighting in the Russian army. The matter was taken at the highest level including by PM Modi with President Putin," said Misri during the presser.

"Around 85 people have returned from Russia and unfortunately, we have returned the mortal remains of people who lost their lives during the conflict. Nearly 20 people remain and we are pressing our interlocutors for the discharge of all remaining in the armed forces there..." he added.

Notably, the statement came ahead of PM Modi Russia's visit. He will visit from 22-23 October 2024 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is due to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held in Kazan, under the Chairmanship of Russia.

Indian youths in the Russian Army

The matter came to light in January this year after media reported about the tricking of some youths into the Russian Army. Later, the Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed the same but did not provide the exact numbers. However, in Rajya Sabha, EAM S Jaishankar informed the members that some 80-90 Indians were recruited. He said that these youths were duped into fighting for the Russian Army in the war against Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs.

PM Modi strongly took matter with Putin

When PM Modi visited Moscow in July, he strongly took up the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian side agreed to release all the Indians from their army. Besides, PM Modi, Jaishankar also took up the matter with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov on multiple occasions. It is anticipated when PM Modi and President Putin hold bilateral meeting, he will again pressurise the Russian leader for the early discharge of Indians.

