'Reform underway': PM Modi encourages top Singaporean CEOs to invest in India | WATCH

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roundtable meeting with business leaders here on Thursday. Top Business leaders who met PM Modi in Singapore today included CEOs of Blackstone Singapore, Temasek Holdings, Sembcorp Industries Limited, CapitaLand Investment, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, and Singapore Airways among others.

"Interacted with top business leaders and CEOs in Singapore. We talked about ways to deepen economic linkages. I highlighted the reforms underway in India, which will encourage investment and innovation," the Prime Minister said after concluding the high-profile meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore and discussed avenues to broaden and deepen India-Singapore cooperation. He also attended the lunch hosted by Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Prime Minister Modi and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong met at the Parliament House in Singapore on Thursday. The two leaders, along with their delegations, held the bilateral meeting. At their talks, both leaders reviewed the progress of India-Singapore bilateral relations.

Following this, the two sides exchanged four MoUs in the areas of digital technology, semiconductors, skill development, and healthcare. Prime Minister Modi invited PM Lawrence Wong to visit India, which he accepted.

The Ministry of External Affairs Secretary East, Jaideep Mazumdar, said Singapore has been New Delhi's biggest foreign investor. He noted Singapore has invested nearly $160 billion in India in the last 24 years. "Last year, Singapore was the biggest foreign investor in India. We are going into the next stage of sustainable technologies, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing such as semiconductors, and health and skilling. We complement each other and we need each other in order to develop further," he said during a press briefing held on the sidelines of the event.

"I would say that Singapore has also been a safe, secure place for Indians and people of Indian origin to grow and prosper. So the more we get closer together, I think it will only benefit them...," he added.

