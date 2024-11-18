PM Modi gifts Nigerian President a masterpiece of Kolhapur’s traditional silver craft | PIC INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi held a very productive discussion with President Tinubu

Abuja: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Nigerian President with a Silofar Panchamrit Kalash during their recent meeting, in a gesture reflecting India's rich heritage. The pot is a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur, Maharashtra. This Silofar Panchamrit Kalash is made from high-quality silver, and shaped with skill and precision.

It features elegant engravings typical of Kolhapur's renowned metalwork, with motifs that often include floral patterns, deities, and traditional Kolhapur designs. The Kalash's handle and lid are crafted to provide ease of use during religious ceremonies, where Panchamrit – a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar – is served.

The Prime Minister presented the gift to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he held wide-ranging talks during his recent visit to Abuja. In their talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to jointly fight terrorism, piracy and radicalisation and work towards meeting the aspirations of the Global South.

PM Modi offered India's experience in agriculture, transportation, affordable medicine, renewable energy, and digital transformation to Nigeria, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). On his part, Tinubu appreciated the development cooperation partnership offered by India and its meaningful impact in creating local capacities, skills, and professional expertise.

PM Modi arrived in Abuja early Sunday on the first trip to the country by an Indian prime minister after a gap of 17 years. In a post on 'X', the prime minister described the talks with the Nigerian president as "very productive" and that they talked about adding momentum to the strategic partnership. "There is immense scope for ties to flourish even further in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education and more," he said.

Following the talks, three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on cultural exchange, cooperation in customs and survey Cooperation were signed. In his televised opening remarks at the delegation-level talks, Modi identified terrorism, separatism, piracy and drug trafficking as major challenges and said the two countries will continue to work together to deal with them. "We give high priority to our strategic partnership with Nigeria... I am confident that a new chapter in our ties will begin following our talks," the prime minister said.

The prime minister also announced that India is sending 20 tonnes of relief supplies for Nigerian people hit by last month's floods.

