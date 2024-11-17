PM Modi honoured with Nigeria's second-highest civilian award, first foreign dignitary after Queen Elizabeth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi conferred with Nigeria's second-highest civilian award

The President of Nigeria on Sunday Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred the Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Abuja. PM Modi became the first foreign dignitary to receive the award after Queen Elizabeth who received it in 1969. The latest award marks the 17th international award being conferred to PM Modi by any country.

Upon receiving the GNOC award, PM Modi said, "This award will keep inspiring us to take the India-Nigeria strategic partnership to new heights." "I express heartfelt gratitude to you, the Government of Nigeria and the people for Nigeria's national award, Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON). I accept this honour humbly and respectfully. I dedicate this honour to 140 Crore Indians and the deep friendship of India and Nigeria."

During his address, PM Modi further said, "The relations of India and Nigeria are based on cooperation, goodwill and mutual respect. In the form of two vibrant democracies and dynamic economies, together we will work for the benefit of the people of both countries. In both countries, social and cultural diversity is our identity, they are our strength."