  4. India, Pakistan conduct annual exchange of list of nuclear installations and prisoners

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 16:23 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 16:23 IST
A Pakistani-made Shaheen-III missile, that is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, displayed during
Image Source : AP A Pakistani-made Shaheen-III missile, that is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, displayed during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 23, 2022.

Continuing with an over three-decade practice, India and Pakistan on January 1 exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact that prohibits the two sides from attacking each other's atomic facilities. The exchange of the list took place under the provisions of an agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The list of Nuclear Installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installation and Facilities between the two nations.

The list was shared under an agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991. It provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 34th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

