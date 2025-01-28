India summons Sri Lankan envoy after five fishermen injured in naval firing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi after the Sri Lankan Navy opened fire on a fishing vessel of Indian fishermen, injuring five of them. The Sri Lankan Navy opened fire while trying to apprehend them.

On early Tuesday morning, the Sri Lankan Navy in the proximity of Delft Island opened fire at a fishermen's boat while trying to apprehend them. In the firing incident, two Indian fishermen sustained serious injuries in an incident while three others sustained minor injuries.

Providing details about the incident and action taken by New Delhi, the MEA said that the acting high commissioner of the island nation in India was summoned to the MEA and a strong protest was lodged with the top diplomat.

"The Sri Lankan acting high commissioner in New Delhi was called in today morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged over the incident," the MEA said. "An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning," it said.

"Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching hospital," it said. Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same, it added.

Indian HC rasies issue with Sri Lankan foreign ministry

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate officials in Jaffna also visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families. Moreover, the Indian High Commission in Colombo also raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

"The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two governments in this regard must be strictly observed," the MEA said.

(With inputs from agencies)