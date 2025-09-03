India kills us with tariffs: Donald Trump amid trade tensions with New Delhi Donald Trump on August 6 signed an executive order imposing additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for the latter’s procurement of oil from Russia. These levies were in addition to 25 per cent tariffs that Trump announced on India along with several other countries, which were announced on July 31.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that India had been "killing" America with tariffs but was now ready to offer “no tariffs.” This statement came amid strained ties between India and the US over trade issues, as Trump had earlier announced a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports.

“They have tariffs against us. China, which kills us with tariffs. India kills us with tariffs. Brazil kills us with tariffs,” Trump said in an interview during a radio show, cited by PTI.

Trump vows to make America economically stronger

Trump said he understands tariffs very well and he was working in a direction to make his nation economically stronger.

“I understood tariffs better than any human being in the world. And now with my tariffs, they were all dropping them. India was the most highly tariffed nation. And you know what, they've offered me no tariffs in India anymore. No tariffs," Trump said.

"If I didn't have tariffs, they would never make that offer. They would never make that offer.

So you have to have tariffs. We're going to be economically strong,” he added.

On a court calling most of the tariffs ‘unconstitutional’, Trump said the case was sponsored by several nations which were wanting to take advantage of the US.

Trump announces 50 per cent tariff on India

Donald Trump on August 6 signed an executive order imposing additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for the latter’s procurement of oil from Russia. These levies were in addition to 25 per cent tariffs that Trump announced on India along with several other countries, which were announced on July 31.

MEA questions double standards

India responded strongly over Trump’s tariff move and said it was ‘unjust’ and ‘inappropriate’ as additional tariffs were imposed on India over measures that several other countries were adopting in their respective interests.

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," said MEA.