India deserves apology: Maldives ex-minister after Muizzu admits 'no serious concerns' in ties with New Delhi

Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid criticised President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday after he admitted that there were "no serious concerns" with India-related agreements. Shahid accused Muizzu of political hypocrisy and misleading the public during his election campaign. He called for an apology, stating that both the people of the Maldives and India deserve an apology and a thorough explanation for the harm caused.

Shahid remarked that Muizzu, who now minimises the issues with India, had contested the 2023 Presidential Elections by arguing that the agreements with India jeopardised the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is pertinent to mention that Muizzu won the election by highlighting these threats, and during his initial meeting with Indian officials, he even called for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

In a post on X, Shahid said that Muizzu tried to spread "false claims" in regards to Maldives' relations with India, but now has taken an opposite stand over the same remarks.

"After years of false claims, President Muizzu has now confirmed there are no 'serious concerns' with the bilateral agreements between the Maldives and India. He won the 2023 presidential election on the back of a campaign that claimed these agreements threatened our sovereignty and territorial integrity. That narrative has now collapsed under his own words," he said.

Former minister said remarks made by Muizzu for India in the run-up to the polls "spread fear" and harmed the image of the Maldives across the world. "It spread fear, broke trust, and damaged Maldives' reputation globally. The people of Maldives and India deserve an apology and a serious accounting for the harm caused," he said.

In 2024, a major controversy arose between India and the Maldives under President Muizzu's administration, following derogatory remarks made by the Maldives' deputy minister and other officials about Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. In response, Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, came out in open support in promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots.

The Maldives government distanced itself from these comments, with the Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer stating that such remarks against foreign leaders were "unacceptable" and did not represent the official stance of the government.

On May 9, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives, alongside the "deputation of competent persons" to the nation. This move was in line with one of Muizzu's election promises, which included removing Indian military personnel from the country. Muizzu had stated that "no Indian military personnel," whether in uniform or civilian attire, would remain in the Maldives after May 10, 2023, as reported by Maldives-based The Edition on March 15, 2023.

