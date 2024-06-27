'Politically motivated, unfounded': India condemns 'baseless' remarks by Pakistan on Kashmir at UN

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA AT UN, NY (X) R Ravindra, Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN

New York: India once again dismissed and condemned 'baseless' remarks on the Kashmir issue by Pakistan in the UN Security Council, calling it an another habitual attempt to divert attention from the "grave violations" against children that continue unabated in Pakistan. India's remarks came amid a meeting on children and armed conflict in the 15-member Council.

"Let me respond briefly in the interest of time to remarks, which were obviously politically motivated and unfounded, made by one representative against my country. I categorically dismiss and condemn these baseless remarks with the contempt they deserve,” Ambassador R. Ravindra, Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, said on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.