Thursday, June 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. 'Politically motivated, unfounded': India condemns 'baseless' remarks by Pakistan on Kashmir at UN

'Politically motivated, unfounded': India condemns 'baseless' remarks by Pakistan on Kashmir at UN

India's Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, R Ravindra, reiterated once again that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will remain an integral part of India. His remarks came in response to Pakistan envoy's remarks on the Kashmir issue during the debate on children and armed conflict.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee New York Updated on: June 27, 2024 20:38 IST
R Ravindra, Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent
Image Source : INDIA AT UN, NY (X) R Ravindra, Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN

New York: India once again dismissed and condemned 'baseless' remarks on the Kashmir issue by Pakistan in the UN Security Council, calling it an another habitual attempt to divert attention from the "grave violations" against children that continue unabated in Pakistan. India's remarks came amid a meeting on children and armed conflict in the 15-member Council.

"Let me respond briefly in the interest of time to remarks, which were obviously politically motivated and unfounded, made by one representative against my country. I categorically dismiss and condemn these baseless remarks with the contempt they deserve,” Ambassador R. Ravindra, Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, said on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement