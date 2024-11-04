'Won't be deterred by intimidation': India demands stern action against attackers of Hindu temple in Canada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tension between India and Canada, an attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton fuelled a fresh spark between the two nations. Reacting strongly to the incident, the Indian government has demanded strict action against extremists and separatists who targeted the Hindu Sabha Temple on Sunday.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada," he added.

On Sunday, Peel Regional Police said that a protest occurred at a Hindu temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The videos appear to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, the report added.

