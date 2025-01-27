India and China agree to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights during Foreign Secy's Beijing visit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kailash Mansarovar

As India-China relations move towards the normalisation of bilateral ties, India and China have agreed to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra and direct flights between both countries. The decision came during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's two-day visit to Beijing (January 26-27).

Misri visited Beijing for a meeting as per the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism. The Ministry of External Affairs in its release said that as per the agreement between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting in Kazan in October, the two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations while taking certain people-centric steps to stabilise and rebuild ties.

During the meeting, both sides decided to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra in the summer of 2025. However, the modalities for doing so will be discussed by both nations as per relevant mechanisms. Apart from that, the decision on the resumption of direct flights between both countries was also taken.

The two sides also agreed to take such measures that further promote and facilitate people-to-people exchanges, including media and think-tank interactions. Both India and China made commitments to utilise the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to restore mutual trust and confidence among the public. The MEA said that the two sides will conduct a number of commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary.

During his visit, Misri also called on Members of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Director of the Office of Central Commission of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao.