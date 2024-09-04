India and Brunei elevate ties to enhanced partnership during PM Modi's visit

Follow us on Image Source : MEA PM Modi with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan.

PM Modi in Brunei: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the ties between India and Brunei have been elevated to an enhanced partnership on the occasion of his historic visit to the Asian country. Putting emphasis on centuries-old cultural ties between India and Brunei, PM Modi thanked the leadership of Brunei for the warm welcome he had received.

"I thank you and the entire royal family for your kind words and warm welcome. On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I extend my wishes to you and all the people of Brunei on the 40th Independence Day. Your Majesty, we (India and Brunei) share centuries-old cultural ties. The basis of our friendship is the great cultural legacy. Our relationship has become stronger every day under your leadership," he said.

This came after PM Modi held talks with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace earlier in the day to boost cooperation across key sectors. The two leaders also held delegation-level talks and signed several agreements.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.