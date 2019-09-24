Image Source : AP Imran Khan meets Johnson, Erdogan on UNGA sidelines

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met his British counterpart Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, Khan on Monday discussed bilateral issues with Johnson and apprised Erdogan of the situation in Kashmir, The News International reported.

Besides Johnson and Erdogan, Khan also met President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer and discussed bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

But the most important highlight of the day was Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump.

This was Khan's second face-to-face meeting with Trump after the two leaders met in Washington during the former's maiden visit to the US after taking becoming Prime Minister.

After the meeting, Trump told the media that he was willing to mediate on Kashmir, but only if both India and Pakistan will accepts the offer.

Later on Monday, Khan also addressed the UN Climate Action Summit where he pledged that Pakistan would plant more than 10 billion trees over the next five years.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the UNGA on Friday after his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi takes the stage of the world body.

