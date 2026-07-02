Rajiv Adatia fires at Lock Upp contestant Shreya Kalra for calling Shivangi Joshi a 'flop': 'Tu hain kaun?'

New Delhi:

Lock Upp is in the news every day, for its contestants and new controversies. After the Ram Kapoor fiasco, this time, social media influencer Shreya Kalra landed in the spotlight after making controversial remarks about television stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda.

Why did Rajiv Adatia fire at Shreya Kalra?

During a conversation with co-contestant Madhuri Jain Grover, Shreya spoke about several contestants, including Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala and Pamela Serena. She also took aim at Shivangi and Harshad, claiming they had joined the reality show to revive their careers. Shreya called Shivangi's last show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, a "flop" and alleged that Harshad was not getting work because of his attitude.

Her comments did not sit well with Rajiv Adatia, who came out strongly in support of Shivangi. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Rajiv slammed Shreya for her remarks. “Shreya Kalra did you just say “Shivangi Joshi is a flop who’s come to revive her career!" Tu hai kon?? You will never be in the league of Shivangi. No one even knows you! She’s had more hit shows than you have had hot dinners!! Shivangi is classy one thing you will never be! You can’t even act or host! What are you even on about! You cry people troll you and want sympathy it’s because you have a gutter mouth and talk non stop crap! Never compare yourself to Shivangi Joshi! Ever!! #lockup2," he wrote.

He further added, “I’m sorry, but I can’t stand people who target others just for screen time. I have five friends on that show, and all I’ve seen from this girl is constant swearing, degrading people, being verbally abusive, age-shaming, and talking nonstop rubbish. That’s not strength, and it’s certainly not entertainment. Then people say, “Love her or hate her, she’s giving content because everyone’s talking about her." Being talked about for all the wrong reasons isn’t something to celebrate. Crass behaviour isn’t content."

Rajiv concluded, “She’s attacking hardworking people, trying to damage reputations and careers, when she herself has only just arrived on the scene. I genuinely had to Google who she was before she walked on stage because I had no idea. I’ve never liked bullies, and I never will. If you come after people I care about, don’t expect me to stay quiet. Loyalty matters, and I’ll always stand up for my friends."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJIV ADATIA)Rajiv Adatia fires at Shreya Kalra

What did Shreya Kalra say?

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Shreya had openly criticised Harshad and Shivangi while speaking about her own journey on the show. She said, “I know I am bigger than all of them. Because my life has just begun. This isn’t the only show I have to do and win. I’m going to do a lot more in life. I know that, and I am proud of it. Because I am talented and skilled. I am not here to revive my career like them. Like, all my shows are flopping, so let me do a reality show. That way I will regain my audience. Their career is dead. Shivangi’s last show was a flop. No one is giving Harshad work outside. He is arrogant. That’s why he is not married. Because no woman would marry a guy like him."

Shivangi Joshi is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, and others. As for Harshad, he is one of the most popular TV actors in India. He is best known for daily soaps like Left Right Left, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepannah, and others.