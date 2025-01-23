Trump targets birthright citizenship: Here are ways you can still become US citizen to pursue American dream

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (FILE) US Passport

As Donald Trump became the President of the United States, he is on a spree of taking decisions that he promised in the run-up to the election. Of the major decisions by Trump is to target several immigration laws, including birthright citizenship. The rule says that if you are born on American soil, you get citizenship through the principle of “jus soli, meaning the right of the soil. With Trump set to reshape the immigration landscape in the country, many feel their American dream is over. However, this is not the case, as there are still ways to make your American dream a reality.

Naturalisation- If anyone is more than 18 years old and has been a permanent resident for at least 5 years and meets all other eligibility requirements, one can become a US citizen by naturalisation. Marrying a US citizen- Marrying a US citizen and staying three years in the US can make someone a US citizen. Exceptional talent can give a green card- If someone is exceptionally talented, particularly in the fields of Science, Maths, Technology, and Engineering, the US may roll out the red carpet. Seeking refuge- If someone feels his or her home country is unsafe due to war, persecution, or unbearable conditions, asylum can be sought. After qualifying for asylum and settling there, one can apply for permanent citizenship.

However, Indian-American lawmakers have opposed the executive order by US President Donald Trump on changes in birthright citizenship, a move likely to hit not only illegal immigrants from around the world but also students and professionals from India.

Trump’s executive order asserts that the children of such noncitizens are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States and thus are not covered by the 14th Amendment’s longstanding constitutional guarantee.

Trump's move on birthright citizenship has got a reaction from 22 states as attorneys general from 22 states sued to block President Donald Trump's move to end a century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship, guaranteeing that US-born children are citizens regardless of their parent's status.