Hezbollah battalion commander Ahmed Adnan killed in Israeli strikes, Air Force releases video Israel has killed Hezbollah battalion commander Ahmed Adnan in airstrikes. The terror group launched attacks on Israel in support of Hamas on October 8, 2023. According to the Lebanon’s health ministry, one man was killed in the attack. Images from the scene show the destroyed vehicle in flames.

Israeli strikes have killed Ahmed Adnan Bajija, the battalion commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force, the Times of Israel reports. The airstrikes also targeted another group of Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon. In its strikes, the Israeli Air Force targeted Syria’s Latakia port area overnight as massive blasts rocked the area. The Israeli Air Force has posted a video on X, which shows the strike. In support of fellow terror group Hamas, Hezbollah is accused of firing rockets and drones at Israeli mainland, targeting its communities and military posts on October 8, 2023.

In what can be seen as its countermeasures, Israel has continued with its strikes on Hezbollah operatives as well as the members of affiliated terror groups in recent times.

Israel relaunches war against Hamas

Notably, after the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas got over, Israel started a fresh wave of airstrikes on Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians. Around 600 Palestinians have been killed since Israel relaunched the war.

Israel had already cut off the supply of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid to Gaza's roughly 2 million Palestinians, aiming to pressure Hamas over ceasefire negotiations.

The devastating consequences of Israel-Hamas war

The initial 2023 attack by Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 hostages. Most of the hostages have been freed in ceasefire agreements or other deals. Israeli forces have rescued eight living hostages and recovered the bodies of dozens more.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 49,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

It does not say how many were militants but says more than half of those killed were women and children. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

(With inputs from AP)