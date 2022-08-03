Wednesday, August 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Heatwave continues in France, triggering drought alert

Heatwave continues in France, triggering drought alert

In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, the French daily quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying.

IANS Written By: IANS Paris Updated on: August 03, 2022 9:50 IST
Tourists Jeanne, left, and Coraline, use water gun they
Image Source : AP Tourists Jeanne, left, and Coraline, use water gun they just bought in a shop, to get fresh, as Europe is under an unusually extreme heat wave, in Paris, France.

Highlights

  • Heatwave continues to hit most parts of France this week
  • Wednesday is the hottest day of the week with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius
  • Five departments in southwestern France have issued an "extreme heat" warning

Heatwave continues to hit most parts of France this week, triggering a drought alert in the wake of the driest July in more than 60 years, a French daily reported. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in the Mediterranean area of the south, and the heatwave will also spread towards northern France, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Le Figaro newspaper.

Five departments in southwestern France have issued an "extreme heat" warning and the whole country is on drought alert following heatwaves and lack of rain, it said. In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, the French daily quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying. 

Also Read | UK witnesses its 1st ever 'extreme heatwave' as officials warn of 'serious illness, death risks'

Some cities, including Nice and Marseille, did not see a single drop of rain throughout July, the newspaper reported. All 96 departments across Metropolitan France have imposed water restriction measures to combat drought. The population is advised to limit water consumption by avoiding washing their cars at home, watering gardens or filling up private swimming pools. According to the report, August will continue to be hot and dry, apart from occasional rainfalls and thunderstorms.

Related Stories
Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising

Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising

California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West

California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West

Rajasthan: Mercury touches 43.2 degrees Celsius in Barmer as heat wave rages

Rajasthan: Mercury touches 43.2 degrees Celsius in Barmer as heat wave rages

Heat wave to continue in Delhi, temperature likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius

Heat wave to continue in Delhi, temperature likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius

Heatwave punishes several states, big power crisis looms l Top points

Heatwave punishes several states, big power crisis looms l Top points

India suffers horrid heatwave, Delhi's 2nd hottest April in 72 yrs | 10 points

India suffers horrid heatwave, Delhi's 2nd hottest April in 72 yrs | 10 points

Extreme heatwave sweeps across India, Uttar Pradesh's Banda records 47.4 degrees Celsius

Extreme heatwave sweeps across India, Uttar Pradesh's Banda records 47.4 degrees Celsius

Wildfires rage in Europe's France, Spain, Portugal; firefighting plane pilot killed

Wildfires rage in Europe's France, Spain, Portugal; firefighting plane pilot killed

Also Read | Europe Heatwave: Fires ravage French forests near Atlantic as continent heats up | Photos

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News