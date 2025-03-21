Heathrow Airport in UK closed due to power outage caused by fire Power supply at the Heathrow airport is disrupted due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the the electricity. Subsequently, the airport will not have power and will be closed till 11:59 pm on March 21.

The United Kingdom's Heathrow Airport will remain closed for at least 24 hours due to power disruption. The airport authorities on Friday announced that it will be closed till midnight on March 21, after experiencing a 'significant power outage' due to a fire at an electrical substation.

In a post on X, the airport authorities said, "Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience."

Fire at electrical substation

A large fire broke out at an electrical substation in West London. The incident was reported after 11 pm on Thursday. The fire has caused widespread power outages. As per the official information shared by the London Fire Brigade, 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to control the blazes.

Around 150 people evacuated

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne firefighters have led 29 people to safety from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200-metre cordon has been established, with around 150 people evacuated. "This is a highly visible and significant incident, and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible. The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption," Goulbourne added.