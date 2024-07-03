Hathras stampede: How the world reacted to tragedy that claimed more than 120 lives

Follow us on Image Source : PTI At least 121 people were killed in the Hathras stampede on Tuesday.

Hathras stampede: The devastating stampede at a 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has so far killed at least 121 people, mostly women, and injured 28 others, according to authorities. The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the event by religious preacher Bhole Baba.

Several foreign diplomats expressed their condolences on the loss of lives in the tragic stampede, including envoys from China, Israel, Singapore and Germany. Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, termed the incident "heartbreaking" and said he was "deeply saddened" about the loss of lives, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong also expressed his condolences to the victims of the tragic incident. "Shocked and saddened about the tragic events in Hathras, UP. Deeply mourn for the lives lost and extend heartfelt sympathies to victims' families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron expressed shock over the incident and expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and those affected. She was joined by the French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, who said he was "deeply saddened" by the Hathras stampede.

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann also spoke on the stampede incident in Hathras. "Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured," the German envoy posted on X.

"My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragic incident in #Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Om Shanti," said the Australian envoy to India Philip Green on X.

What happened in Hathras?

The stampede took place at around 3.30 pm when Bhole Baba was leaving the venue. Of the total 121 fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, according to the Office of the Relief Commissioner. The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

According to the FIR, due to the uncontrollable crowd leaving the venue, devotees sitting on the ground were crushed. On the other side of the road, the crowd running in the water and mud-filled fields was forcibly stopped by the organising committee with sticks, due to which the pressure of the crowd kept increasing and women, children, and men kept getting crushed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Hathras on Wednesday in the wake of the stampede and has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an "accident or a conspiracy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He was speaking on the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha when the tragic incident unfolded. He expressed grief during his speech and later took stock of the situation by calling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

