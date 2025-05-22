Has Israel killed Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar? Check what Israel PM Netanyahu says Netanyahu further added that Israel maintains a well-structured plan for its military objectives in Gaza, emphasising that the conflict serves a distinct and warranted purpose, Times of Israel reported.

Tel Aviv:

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his first press conference since December, hinted that Israel probably has killed Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar. During a press conference in Jerusalem, Netanyahu claimed that 20 hostages remain alive in Gaza, while "up to 38" have perished and assured the public that he will bring everyone back.

Netanyahu further added that Israel maintains a well-structured plan for its military objectives in Gaza, emphasising that the conflict serves a distinct and warranted purpose, Times of Israel reported.

"We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists. We eliminated the leaders of the murderers Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and probably Mohammad Sinwar," CNN quoted Netanyahu saying.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a sharp attack at the United Kingdom, France, and Canada for their strong opposition to Israel's recent expansion of military operations in Gaza and he accused them of rewarding Hamas's genocidal attack on October 7, 2023.

In a strongly worded post on X, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to achieving "total victory" against Hamas, aligning with US President Donald Trump's vision for resolving the conflict.

"By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities," the Israeli Prime Minister said.

"This is a war of civilisation over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved," he added.

Netanyahu recounted the origins of the conflict, noting, "The war began on October 7 when Palestinian terrorists stormed our borders, murdered 1,200 innocent people and abducted over 250 more innocents to the dungeons of Gaza."

The Israeli Prime Minister outlined conditions for ending the war, saying, "Israel accepts President Trump's vision and urges all European leaders to do the same. The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarised. No nation can be expected to accept anything less, and Israel certainly won't."

This came following a joint declaration by the UK, France, and Canada earlier today condemning Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza under the "Gideon's Chariots" offensive, which began on Saturday.