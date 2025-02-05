Hamas rejects Trump's 'take over' Gaza remark, Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for 'independent' Palestine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump's call to 'take over' the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians out of Gaza has drawn sharp reactions from the Middle East. Hamas says it 'rejects' Trump's suggestion that Gaza residents should leave the territory. In a statement, Hamas said that the "Zionist occupation accountable for the crime of genocide and displacement" is being "rewarded, not punished." Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry also issued a sharply worded statement, reaffirming its “firm, steadfast, and unwavering position" for an independent Palestinian state.

Hamas rejects Trump's call to 'takeover' Gaza

Hamas in its statement said, "We reject Trump's statements in which he said that the residents of the Gaza Strip have no choice but to leave, and we consider them a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region."

According to the statement by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler, has said that “Saudi Arabia will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital, and that the kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that.”

Notably, Saudi Arabia and the US are negotiating over a deal that may diplomatically recognize Israel in exchange for a security pact and other terms.

Here's what Saudi Arabia said

The statement from Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry stressed its previous position of "rejection of infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

It added, "The duty of the international community today is to work to alleviate the severe human suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain committed to their land and will not budge from it." Saudi Arabia has been supporting an independent state for Palestinians, comprising the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as their capital.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump in a surprising announcement said that the US “will take over the Gaza Strip”, “own it” and undertake economic development there that will create “unlimited numbers of jobs and housing”

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Trump proposes US takeover of Gaza for redevelopment after meeting Netanyahu