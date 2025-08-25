H-1B visa controversy heat up: US Senator Mike Lee questions program amid Walmart Bribery rumors The recent comments against the H-1B visa system coincide with rurumourshat Trump may attack the system, which permits Indian IT engineers to work in the US, next.

New Delhi:

US Senator Mike Lee has stirred debate over the future of the H-1B visa program, questioning whether it’s time to pause the system that allows skilled foreign workers—primarily from India—to work in the United States. His comments come amid unverified social media claims linking Walmart to a bribery scandal involving the hiring of Indian tech professionals.

“Is it time to pause H1-B visas?” Senator Lee asked on X (formerly Twitter), after reposting claims that Walmart was allegedly accepting bribes to replace American workers with Indian H-1B visa holders.

The controversy originated on the workplace discussion platform Blind, where an anonymous user alleged a “massive fraud” inside Walmart. The post claimed a company executive had fired American tech workers while taking bribes to hire Indian nationals under the H-1B program. Though widely circulated on social media, these allegations remain unverified.

Walmart has since issued a statement denying any link between its internal investigation and the H-1B program. “Following an investigation, Walmart recently terminated one vendor and a small number of U.S.-based associates. This investigation had nothing to do with H1B visas,” the company clarified.

Lee’s remarks echo sentiments recently expressed by far-right Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called for an end to Indian H-1B visas, claiming they were “replacing American jobs.” Her comments were made in response to a social media post by former President Donald Trump, who criticized India’s purchase of Russian oil and threatened to impose higher tariffs on Indian goods and services.

The controversy arises at a time when Trump-aligned “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) supporters are pushing a digital campaign accusing foreign workers—especially Indian nationals—of taking jobs from Americans amid ongoing tech layoffs.

Indian citizens make up more than 70% of all H-1B visa recipients, followed by Chinese nationals at approximately 12%.

While there’s no official move yet to suspend the program, the growing political rhetoric suggests that the H-1B visa system may come under increased scrutiny in the lead-up to the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.