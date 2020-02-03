Shooting in Greyhound bus in California, multiple injured

Six passengers shot in Greyhound bus in California, US

Multiple people were reported injured after a man opened fire in a Greyhound bus from Los Angeles to San Francisco. All injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. The shooting took place in the Grapevine area, on Interstate 5 near Fort Tejon Road.

The bus was carrying about 40 passengers. A suspect has been taken into custody. The shooter is said to be a passenger on the bus

The Kern County sheriff’s and fire departments responded to the scene near Lebec in Kern County, north of Los Angeles and south of Bakersfield. Photos from the scene showed the bus parked at a Valero gas station at the base of the Grapevine section of the freeway.