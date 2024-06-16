Germany: Man shot after threatening police with axe during Euro 2024 fan parade | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Police officers guard a cordoned off area in Hamburg after an attacker was shot for threatening officers with an axe during the Euro 2024 fan parade.

Hamburg: German police shot a man seen threatening officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device in the northern city of Hamburg on Sunday during a fan parade for the Euro 2024 soccer tournament, according to police on social media. A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.

The incident occurred hours before the first game of the Euro 2024 tournament. "According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment," said Hamburg Police on X.

The incident occurred in the St Pauli district of the city as Poland and the Netherlands prepare to play against each other in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion at 3 pm (6:30 pm IST). Germany is hosting the month-long tournament that began on Friday night.

Fan marches are scheduled ahead of the games, and a parade for Dutch supporters was held at 12:30 pm (4:00 pm IST), around the time of the incident. Video footage shared on social media showed the man, who was dressed in black and carrying a rucksack, running away from the officers after they deployed pepper spray, according to the Guardian.

There is high security around the Euro 2024 game due to concerns over hooliganism and the potential for a terrorist attack. There have been reports in Germany that the Islamic State (ISIS) group has been planning an operation at the month-long football tournament which kicked off on Friday and is expected to attract 2.7m visitors to Germany.

The police spokesman said there was no initial indication that the incident was related to the soccer game. This came days after police on Friday shot to death an Afghan man after he fatally attacked a compatriot and later wounded three people watching the televised game between Germany and Scotland in a town in eastern Germany.

According to CNN, British police say they are working with their German counterparts to ensure a “safe and trouble-free” Euro 2024, which will continue till July 14. Elaborate arrangements have been made inside stadiums to ensure that no violence takes place.

(with inputs from agencies)

